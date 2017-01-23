High winds could down trees, power lines around state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- High winds from a Nor'Easter are sending emergency crews scrambling to respond to downed trees and power lines around the state.

Wind gusts may exceed 50 mph, leading to downed power lines. Snow and sleet is confined to the Northwest hills, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect.

The shoreline may have wind gusts up to 60 mph, with gusty winds all across CT tonight. Coastal flooding may be an issue in the “usual spots”.

In Old Saybrook, a tree fell on Ingham Hill Road, blocking the street, and crews are working on removing it.

As of 6:30 p.m. there were no significant outages reported by Eversource or United Illuminating

In East Haven, which had roughly a dozen homes wiped out by Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, and Super Storm Sandy a year later, there was a feeling that they might actually be catching a break with this storm., based on the forecast.

"It's occurring had a good time of the month, as far as the moons concerned," said Fire Chief Doug Jackson, who is the town's Emergency management Director. "We're starting out with a little bit of a lower than normal tide."

Across New Haven Harbor, in West Haven, Deputy Fire Chief Scott Schwartz, who is also the city's Emergency management Director, there's vision of what happened during massive flooding that occurred as a result of Super Storm Sandy, in October of 2012.

"We're kind of hoping that this is not going to be an extended event and we'll actually survive it ," said Schwartz.

2014 Federal disaster recovery grants, totaling over $2 million, will fund two projects along Beach Street, including raising the road an average of three feet, to prevent future flooding. Another $4 million was awarded during the summer of 2014 to safeguard homes in the Old Field Creek salt marsh. The city is using that money to buy roughly 20 storm damaged properties and to purchase flood plain easments.