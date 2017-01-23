Large fire at abandoned girls school in Washington under investigation

WASHINGTON — Firefighters were still on the scene Monday morning investigating after several buildings of a vacant private girls’ school in Washington burned competely to the ground.

The State Fire Marshall and insurance agents were also on scene of the former Wykeham Rise School for Girls, along, with the fire apartment, investigating the cause of the fire Monday morning. Dispatch believed that the fire rekindled on Monday morning, as well.

The fire originally started at around 8 p.m. in the completely abandoned buildings. Multiple crews were on scene on Sunday evening.

It is unknown if there were any occupants in the building when the fire broke out, but no injuries were reported.

The Washington Volunteer Fire Department thanked other area departments on Facebook, including Northville Fire Department, Bantam Fire Company, Morris Vol. Fire Dept., Water Witch Hose Co. #2 of New Milford, Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department, Bethlehem Firefighters Association, Roxbury Volunteer Fire Department, Woodbury Fire Department, Kent Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., Norfolk Vol. Fire Dept., Winchester Fire Department, Litchfield Fire Dept., Warren Volunteer Fire Company, Riverton Vol Fire, and The East Hartland Volunteer Fire Department.