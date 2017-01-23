× New Haven woman wanted in 4 cities charged with identity theft

HAMDEN — A New Haven woman is facing several charges after police say she was stealing people’s identities.

On Friday, January 20, Hamden police arrested Shaqwaveia Payne, 28, after an ongoing identity theft investigation.

She has been charged with criminal impersonation and is being held on a $1,000 bond.

Police said Payne was wanted by three other cities, Milford, New Haven and Wallingford, and was also arrested for four outstanding warrants. She was additionally charged with failure to appear in the first degree and three counts of failure to appear in the second degree.

Payne is scheduled to appear in court in Meriden February 3.