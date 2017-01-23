Powerful nor’easter to bring high winds and heavy rain Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A powerful Nor’easter arrives Monday, bringing heavy rain and some snow for the northwest hills Monday night. The biggest concern may lie in the winds, which will gust up to 60 mph, which are delaying flights at Bradley International Airport.

A high wind warning is in effect for the shoreline, where the harshest winds will likely cause some power outages. Rain, wind, and sleet continue overnight into Tuesday, when the weather begins to calm down. Highs Monday top out in the upper 30s. Sunshine returns by midweek.

Forecast Details:

Monday: Heavy rain at times and a high wind watch along the shoreline. Possibly sleet and wintry weather in some northern areas.

Tuesday: Rain in the morning, then showers are likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Warm up! Highs in the upper 40s and even 50s in some spots. Partly cloudy.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs again in the upper 40s.

