Quinnipiac student produces PSA on playing youth sports safely

HARTFORD — Venkat Subramanyam of the Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University is taking on a serious real-world issues for his capstone project: youth concussions.

Subramanyam has been working onthe project to educate coaches, parents and players about avoiding youth concussions. He has been working with medical experts, especially Dr. Karen Laugel, medical director of Head Zone Concussion Care of Shelton, coaches and players and developed the public service announcement “Play Smart.”

Subramanyam stopped by FOX 61’s Good Day Connecticut to discuss what coaches and parents should be looking out for if they suspect their child has suffered a concussion.