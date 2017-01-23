× Schools cancel afternoon activities ahead of Monday evening Nor’easter

HARTFORD — A strong Nor’easter arrives this afternoon/evening, bringing heavy rain and some snow for the NW hills Monday night. The biggest concern may lie in the winds, which will gust up to 60 mph, in the heart of the storm this evening. Many schools are cancelling after school activities ahead of the storm. Click here for all closings and cancellations.

A high wind warning is in effect for the shoreline, where the harshest winds could cause some power outages. Even where there isn’t a high wind warning, there’s a wind advisory in effect for the rest of the state. Could be a few inches of sleet & snow accumulation up in Litchfield County, but most of the state won’t see much, if any accumulation. Rain totals will be around an inch, which is beneficial due to our drought. Click here for your latest forecast.

