Silver Alert issued for missing 90-year-old West Haven man

WEST HAVEN — Police are searching for a missing 90-year-old man who was last seen Monday.

Harry Brown, 90, has Grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, with purple or blue ski cap.

He’s 5’10” and weighs 150 lbs. He was last seen Monday. Police issued a Silver alert Monday night.

Anyone with information should notify the West Haven Police Department at 203-933-1616.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger