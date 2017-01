× State Police cruiser hit in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — A Connecticut State Police cruiser was hit on Route 7 north in Brookfield Monday morning.

State Police said that at just before 8:30 a car hit a State Police cruiser. A minor injury was reported to both the trooper and the driver and Route 7 was temporarily closed.

Police said the cruiser was hit near exit 12 while helping a broken down vehicle.