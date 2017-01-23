Three New Haven pizza delivery drivers robbed in one hour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Police in New Haven are investigating three separate pizza delivery driver robberies that occurred during a one-hour period early Monday morning.

Officer David Hartman of the New Haven Police said though a link is possible, they have not determined if the three cases are connected.

The first call came in at 12:56 a.m. Monday when police were dispatched to USA 1 Pizza on Grand Avenue to investigate a robbery complaint. Kamil Dilsen, a 57-year-old delivery driver, told officers he was delivering a pizza on Wolcott Place when a Hispanic man approached his car and said the address was actually across the street. Dilsen got out of the car to deliver the pizza and he was confronted by a masked man wielding a knife.

Dilsen told FOX 61 he told the men they could take his money, but they proceeded to beat him for around ten minutes before finally taking the money and leaving the scene.

"I say to them 'I want to give my money. Don't hit me. Don't punch me. Don't hit me.' He punched my face maybe three times. My nose was all bloody," described Dilsen.

He said he has been robbed five times before as a delivery driver.

"You promise yourself I'm not going to trust anybody, but sometimes you make a mistake," said Dilsen.

At 1:17 a.m., police investigated an attempted robbery complaint at Pine and Monroe Streets. A 43-year-old delivery driver for Alpha Delta Pizza told officers he pulled over while trying to find an address on Pine Street, and three young black men approached him. One of the men said he had ordered the pizza, but was short by a few dollars . The driver told police he was calling his boss to make sure it was okay to still deliver the pizza, when one of the men tried to snatch the pizza, another tried to snatch his wallet, and the third brandished a gun and demanded his money. The driver hit the gas and drove off.

Then at 1:35 a.m. police met a third delivery driver where he had found his stolen car on Wintergreen Avenue and Level Street. The 29-year-old driver told police he was delivering a pizza on Stevens Street to a man he recognized as a past customer, when another man armed with a gun approached him from behind. The driver gave up the money that was on him, then the robbers stole his car. The delivery driver found it near the address of the customer he recognized.

The suspects in this robbery are described as a black man between 24-26 years old with short hair, a medium build and about 5’09” and a black man between 21-23 years old with short hair, a heavy build and about 5’06”. Both were wearing Northface jackets.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact New Haven police.