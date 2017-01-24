A slippery start to Tuesday after nor’easter brings ice & snow to parts of the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A powerful nor’easter hit the state overnight, bringing a lot of wind-driven rain, some sleet and snow, flooding and power outages, and slippery roads.

Dozens of schools cancelled classes or delayed opening Tuesday as result of the road conditions. Check the list here.

Today, showers will linger through the day with highs around 40. The storm continues into the day as the rain and wind slowly calm down, leading to sun by Wednesday.

Better weather fills in for Wednesday through the weekend, with highs staying above average. It may be cooler this weekend, but no major snow threats are looming.

Forecast Details:

Today: Periods of rain and lingering showers in the morning, gradually ending in the afternoon. High: 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, mild and pleasant. High: 50.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, chance for a few PM showers. High: 40s

Friday: Partly sunny, cooler. High: 35-40.

Saturday: Partly sunny, blustery. High: 30s.

