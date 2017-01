Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Atty Haymond,

I live in Enfield and last week while getting out of my car and walking into a meeting in Springfield, I tripped over the cement parking block that is at the front of a lot of spaces in parking lots. The block was covered with snow, probably from a plow, so I didn't see it! My toe is broken and I may have to have surgery on my shoulder as a result of the fall. Have you ever dealt with this type of situation?

Karen M