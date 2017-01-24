Everything coming and going on Netflix in February

You will find Dory on Netflix in February, along with Magic Mike, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special (A Netflix original).

It’s also your last chance to catch up on Clerks, Trainspotting, and Clueless among others leaving the service soon.

Here’s the full list of everything coming and going.

ARRIVING

Feb.1

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Balto (1995)

Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)

Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004)

Contact (1997)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Disney’s Finding Dory (2016)

Eleven P.M. (1928)

From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)

Gun Runners (2015)

Hell-Bound Train (1930)

Highly Strung (2015)

Hot Biskits (1931)

I Am Sun Mu (2016)

Invincible (2006)

Les beaux malaises: Season 1-4 (2014)

Magic Mike (2012)

Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1 (2012)

Mother with a Gun (2016)

Paris Is Burning (1990)

Project X (1987)

Silver Streak (1976)

The Blair Witch Project (1990)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe (2005)

The Five Heartbeats (1995)

The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)

The Girl from Chicago (1932)

The Longest Day (1962)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Twilight (2008)

Women in Gold

Feb. 2

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)

Frequency: Season 1

Feb. 3

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Imperial Dreams –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Santa Clarita Diet – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 4

Superbad (2007)

Feb. 5

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It (2014)

Los herederos (2015)

Feb. 6

Girls Lost (2015)

Me, Myself and Her (2015)

Feb. 7

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 8

Tiempos Felices (2014)

Girl Asleep (2015)

Feb. 9

Abstract: The Art of Design

David Brent: Life on the Road—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 11

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (2016)

Stronger Than The World—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 12

Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)

Feb. 13

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)

Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)

Feb. 14

Girlfriend’s Day –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

King Cobra (2016)

Project Mc 2: Part 4 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

White Nights –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 15

Aram, Aram (2015)

Before I Go to Sleep (2014)

Fire Song (2015)

Feb. 16

Milk (2008)

Sundown (2016)

Feb. 17

Chef’s Table: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kill Ratio (2016)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 19

Girl Meets World: Season 3 (2016)

Growing Up Wild (2016)

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)

When Calls the Heart: Season 3 (2016)

Feb. 23

Sausage Party (2016)

Feb. 24

I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Legend Quest: Season 1 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ultimate Beastmaster—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

VeggieTales in the City: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 26

Night Will Fall (2016)

Feb. 27

Brazilian Western (2013)

Feb. 28

Be Here Now (2015)

Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LEAVING NETFLIX

Feb. 1

A.C.O.D.

An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky

An Inconvenient Truth

Ashby

Black Hawk Down

Bratz: Babyz: The Movie

Bratz: Super Babyz

Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure

Clerks

Elizabeth

Extract

Failure to Launch

Frida

Girls Just Want to Have Fun

Jackass 2.5

Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School

Last Holiday

Mission Impossible: III

Sahara

Save the Last Dance

Serving Sara

Star Trek: Nemesis

The Kite Runner

The Machinist

The Original Latin Kings of Comedy

There Will be Blood

Trainspotting

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Feb. 7

Justin Bieber’s Believe

Feb. 12

Grounded for Life: Season 1 – Season 5

Feb. 13

Scary Movie 5

The Nut Job

Feb. 15

Brothers in War

Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry

Closure

Exile Nation: The Plastic People

Jack Frost

I Am Not a Hipster

Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Prince of Broadway

Stephanie in the Water

The Man on Her Mind

Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2

Feb. 16

Santa Claws

Somewhere

Feb. 17

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Feb. 19

Problem Child: Leslie Jones

Feb. 28

Clueless