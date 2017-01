× Bus catches fire in Wethersfield auto body shop

WETHERSFIELD — A small school bus caught fire Tuesday night in an auto body shop.

Wethersfield fire officials said the fire was in the Mirabelli Automotive building on the Berlin Turnpike.No one was injured. Officials said the small school bus from American School for the Deaf was undergoing repairs when it began smoking and caught fire, although it was very minor.

The body shop is expected to be will be in business Wednesday.