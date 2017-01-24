× Jeep in fatal crash in Springfield was stolen from Milford owner’s driveway days before

MILFORD — A resident of Wells Drive in Milford woke up on the morning of Saturday, January 14, to find an empty space in the driveway where a Jeep Cherokee should have been, according to masslive.com. The car – a gray four-door 2011 Cherokee Laredo – was reported stolen by the owner at around 7 a.m.

Days later, across the state line in Springfield, Massachusetts, the stolen car, occupied by five people 17-20, crashed into a tree.

Police said the vehicle may have been traveling as fast as 60 mph at the time of the crash and four of the five died in the wreck: a 20-year-old man and three Central High School female seniors.

Michael DeVito, public information officer of Milford Police Department, told masslive.com that they entered the stolen car into a database but didn’t follow up.

“The owner woke up, scratched the sand out of their eyes, realized the car had been stolen without incident and reported it to us,” said DeVito. “It was likely well after the fact.”

Read more here.