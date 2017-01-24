× Mansfield town officials respond after American Flag flown upside down

MANSFIELD — Someone tampered with an American Flag that flies in Mansfield and now the town is responding.

On Sunday, January 22, the flag flying in the Veteran’s courtyard at the Beck Municipal Building was turned upside down. Town hall was closed for the weekend, but people alerted the nearby community center staff who were able to fix it.

“The Town of Mansfield takes great pride in flying the U.S. flag in accordance with state and federal protocols, and condemns this disrespect shown to one of our national emblems,” town leaders said in a statement. “We appreciate that this issue was brought to our attention and quickly corrected by our staff.”

Pictures of the flag surfaced on social media prompting many people to contact town leaders to get it fixed.