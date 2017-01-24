× Metro-North breaks ridership record

HARTFORD — Metro-North announced that ridership levels are higher than ever.

They said they are seeing record ridership numbers with approximately 86.5 million customers last year, the highest ridership in the railroad’s history, surpassing the previous record of 86.3 million. Metro-North’s total ridership has more than doubled since the railroad was founded in 1983.

The ridership figures come at a time when New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced the re-envisioning of Penn Station, which is expected to host some Metro-North New Haven Line service, via four new stations in the Bronx to be built in the coming years.

“The ridership figures underscore the importance of Metro-North capacity expansion projects that are proposed,” said MTA Chairman and CEO Thomas F. Prendergast on their website.

The New Haven Line, Metro-North’s busiest, had another exceptional year, with 40.5 million annual rides, surpassing last’s year’s record by approximately 20,000.

“We’ve worked diligently to improve service for our customers by providing more frequent train service and enhancing service reliability, and we’ve accomplished these goals while maintaining the highest safety standards,” said Metro-North President Joseph Giulietti on their website. “We’ve delivered technological advancements that make service even more convenient, including eTix and the expanding availability of real-time information. We’re pleased and grateful that customers are responding to our efforts. But this record isn’t an end point for Metro-North, and we’ll continue to strive to improve service for our customers.”