Nor’easter bringing hazardous driving conditions, road closures and scattered power outages

HARTFORD — Traffic is slow Tuesday morning as a nor’easter that reached the state Monday night is creating dangerous road conditions like ice, sleet, and road debris.

The storm is also prompted most school districts to cancel or delay classes Tuesday morning.

The state Department of Transportation warns drivers that this storm is causing slippery conditions and may cause numerous accidents to occur on state highways. There are roads closed due to downed wires or trees in places like routes 202 in New Milford and 42 in Beacon Falls, 44 in Mansfield, 87 in Lebanon, 132 in Watertown and 19 in Stafford.

Route 85 is currently closed due to a tree which fell and took down power lines and a pole in Montville just north of the Waterford town line. Northbound traffic is being detoured at Lakes Pond Road. The closure is expected to last through the morning commute.

COVENTRY CT: #NorthCoventryFire is on scene of tree on wires area of 368 Dunn Rd near Skyview Dr. @EversourceCT is en route. — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) January 24, 2017

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Eversource was reporting 7,982 outages in the state and United Illuminating reported 369 customers without power.