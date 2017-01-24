× Police issue silver alert for missing 80-year-old Berlin man

BERLIN — Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 80-year-old man.

Joseph Bizier, 80, is described as a caucasian man, with grey hair and hazel eyes. He is 5′ 08″ tall and weighs 160 lbs

He was last seen wearing a brown and tan jacket on Monday. If you have information, please contact Berlin Police Department at 860-828-7080.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.