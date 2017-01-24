× Police: Startford burglary suspect left keys, cellphone at the scene

STRATFORD — A man suspected of breaking into a Stratford animal hospital looking for drugs made it easy for police to track him down — he left his keys and cellphone behind.

Police responded to a burglar alarm at The Pet Hospital on Linden Avenue recently to find a rear window broken and blood on the window frame.

Inside, police said they found a trail of blood on the floor, along with keys and a phone. They said it appears the burglar was looking for drugs.

Police traced the phone to 31-year-old Nicholas Bruner, of Eureka Avenue, and charged him with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. He is free on $10,000 bond.

Bruner said he had lost the items but couldn’t remember where.

Bruner is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Court on February 1.