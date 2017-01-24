Sleet and rain end overnight but watch for ice and refreezing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sleet, rain and wind calm down in the evening hours, but beware of freezing on the roads and sidewalks overnight.

Better weather fills in for tomorrow through the weekend, with highs staying above average. It may be cooler this weekend, but no major snow threats are looming.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Rain/sleet ending during the early evening. Some refreezing in spots. Lows: 30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, mild and pleasant. High: 50.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, chance for a few PM showers. High: 40s

Friday: Partly sunny, cooler. High: 35-40.

Saturday: Partly sunny, blustery. High: 30s.

