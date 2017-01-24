State police release photos of ATM skimming suspects in Moosup and Canterbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTERBURY -- State police have released security photos of two men they believe are involved in the placement of skimming devices on two ATMs in the eastern part of the state.

Officials from the Savings Institute Bank & Trust said they found skimming devices at two of their ATMs. Police said a Caucasian male suspect placed the devices on the ATM during the time period of January 7-8 and again January 14-16. In both cases the device removed by a black male suspect.

The bank said the skimming devices, which copy bank card information from the customers cards, was placed at their ATMs in Moosup, at 344 Prospect St., and Canterbury, at 180 Westminster Rd., on Saturday, January 14. Criminals can use the information to make fraudulent transactions.

The bank warned customers that used either the Moosup or Canterbury ATMs to review account activity immediately. If customers find fraudulent activity they are advised to call (866) 842-5208 to report the activity. Customers are also advised to use Online or Mobile Banking to turn off their Debit Card.

Officials said at no time were the bank's networks or customer personal information breached or accessed in any way. Customer can also call the Customer Service Center at 1-800-423-0142.

Anyone with information on the suspects, please contact Tpr. Tefft of Troop D at 860-779-4900 or text “TIP711 + the info you have” to 274637 or contact the Plainfield Police Department at (860) 564-0804