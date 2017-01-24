× Suspect in Norwich robbery, chase turns himself in

NORWICH — Police have arrested a suspect in a robbery who they believe pointed a gun in their direction while he was being chased.

On Tuesday, Michael Baker, 28, of Norwich, was charged with robbery 1st degree, larceny 3rd degree, interfering with an officer, carrying a dangerous weapon, and reckless endangerment 1st degree. He was held on a $300,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Norwich Superior Court on January 25.

On Friday, while responding to an unrelated call, Norwich police discovered an armed robbery in progress at Harry’s Market on Bridge street, in the Occum section of town. The suspect took off with an unknown amount of cash, police said, and they began to chase him.

During the chase, police said multiple times to drop the gun. The man pointed his gun at officers, police said, and they fired at him. Police believe the suspect was not hit because he continued to run away. It is not known how many shots were fired, police said.

Additional officers including a K-9 team joined in the search for the suspect, along with state police.

After learning he was a suspect in the robbery, Baker turned himself into the Norwich Police on an outstanding Violation of Probation warrant.

Anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to contact the Norwich Police Detective Division and speak with Det. Formiglio at 860.886.5561 Ext. 3137.