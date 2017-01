Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Michigan -- A 2-year-old from Lansing named Sophia sang a song that is capturing millions of hearts on social media.

A video posted on Facebook by her mother of the toddler singing Jolene, a country classic recorded by legend Dolly Parton, has been seen by 3 and a half million viewers so far.

There is still no word on whether or not the country legend has heard the toddler's rendition of her classic country song.