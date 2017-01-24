Linda McMahon emphasizes experience at confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON, DC — President Donald Trump‘s nominee to run the Small Business Administration was introduced during her confirmation hearing Tuesday by the two U.S. senators that defeated her in often contentious political races in 2010 and 2012, Connecticut Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy.

Former wrestling entertainment executive Linda McMahon emphasized her experience in building a business from scratch as she seeks to become the next administrator of the SBA.

McMahon said in a confirmation hearing Tuesday that she and her husband started out sharing a desk and went on to build a company with more than 800 employees.

She also noted that she and her husband once declared bankruptcy and lost their home, saying “I know what it’s like to take a hit.”

McMahon resigned from WWE in 2009 before running unsuccessfully on two occasions for the U.S. Senate.

She spent about $100 million of her own money in those races and was a big contributor to political action committees seeking to help Trump in November’s election.

The SBA is charged with helping entrepreneurs build and grow businesses.