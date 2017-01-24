× Woman killed after she was hit by car in Stratford

STRATFORD — A woman was killed after she was hit by a car in Stratford Tuesday morning, according to the Stratford Police Department.

Stratford police said the accident happened on Longbrook Avenue, near Paterson Avenue, in Stratford.

The woman, 64, was hit by a car when she was walking across the road and was taken Bridgeport Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said the scene is still under investigation to determine the cause of the accident and if any possible charges are warranted.

The Stratford Police Department has not released any other information at this time related to this incident.