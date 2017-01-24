× Yard Goats release promotional schedule for 2017 season

HARTFORD — The Hartford Yard Goats announced their 2017 promotional schedule Tuesday evening at Union Station in Hartford.

One of the highlights is expected to be the Whalers Alumni Weekend, which will take place from July 14 through July 16 as the Yard Goats host the New York Yankees affiliate, the Trenton Thunder. Former Whalers players are expected will be part of the events which will include a luncheon, on-field pregame ceremony, poster giveaway and autograph session. Many historic Whalers moments and highlights will be shown to the fans on the outfield videoboard. The Yard Goats also introduced four new mascots who will join Chompers and Chew Chew this season.

The Yard Goats are planning on having fireworks after most Friday and Saturday night games. The first show will be opening night, Thursday, April 13 . In addition to the Friday and Saturday shows, a Patriotic Fireworks display is set for July 2 for Independence Day, and another show scheduled after the final regular season home game on August 31.

Other programs planned include: Strike Out Cancer Night, Pink in the Park, Military Appreciation Night, and Hero Night. The Yard Goats will also honor Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente in a celebration on August 18th.

The team also announced the Premium Giveaway Schedule for the season:

Player Poster (April 15),

Sweatband (April 20),

Vase (May 14),

Baseball Cap (May 21),

Foam Finger (May 31),

Mascots Salt & Pepper Shakers (June 4),

Chew Chew Mascot Bobblehead (June 14),

Baseball Cap (June 18),

Baseball (June 28),

Sunglasses (June 29),

Baseball Cap (July 17),

Baseball Cap (July 27),

Chompers Mascot Bobblehead (July 30),

Light Switch Plate (August 12),

Latino Beisbol Fiesta Poster (August 18),

Baseball Cap (August 19),

Team Card Set (August 21),

Back to School Lunch Box (August 22)

Theme Nights include:

Healthy Kids Summit (April 30),

Boy Scout Night (April 29 & August 11),

Star Wars Night (June 16),

Girl Scout Night (June 17),

Halloween Night (July 1),

Christmas in July (July 28),

Organized Labor Night (July 29),

Strike Out Cancer Night (August 8),

Princess & Pirates Night (August 10),

Faith & Family Night (August 18),

Hero Celebration Night (August 23),

Eat Well Night (August 29),

Fan Appreciation Day (August 31)