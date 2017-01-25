× 2 in custody following chase that started in New Britain, crash on I-91

NEW BRITAIN — Two people are in custody Wednesday night following a chase that started in New Britain and a crash on I-91.

State police were assisting New Britain police with a pursuit, said Trooper Kelly Grant. No troopers were involved in the pursuit, but they did deploy stop sticks to assist New Britain police in stopping the vehicle, Grant added.

The car crashed on I-91 northbound near exit 16, police said.

Police are expected to release more information soon.

