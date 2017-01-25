A sunny, breezy and mild Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunshine returns and that will allow for melting of the ice and sleet as temperatures reach the 40s.

A cold front will deliver a few rain showers on Thursday, followed by sunshine and blustery conditions Friday through the weekend, with highs staying at or slightly above average.

It will be a bit cooler this weekend with the brisk NW winds, but at least there are no major snow storms looming for at least the next week.

Forecast Details:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy and mild. High: 43-48.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, chance for a few showers. High: 40s

Friday: Partly sunny, blustery, cooler, slight chance for a flurry. High: 36-41.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. High: 35-40.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 30s.

Monday: Sunny, seasonal. High: 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 30s

