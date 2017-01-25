× Brandon Marshall ‘sick and tired’ of hearing about Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick has been the mastermind behind the New England Patriots for 17 years. He’s helped build the roster and turn the Pats into a dynasty that’s missed the postseason just three times during his tenure.

He certainly gets his share of credit for what he’s done in New England, but that seems to make at least one player mad – one player who’s on a rival team.

Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall is tired of hearing about Belichick, and he explained why Tuesday night.

“I’m so sick and tired of everyone talking about Coach Belichick,” Marshall said, via WEEI. “Yes, he is great. The reason why I’m so sick and tired of everyone talking about Coach Belichick is because they think he does everything and he’s the only one in the building that’s working. “They have a defensive coordinator by the name of Matt Patricia in New England, who’s awesome. He has the best third-down defense, and it’s not because of statistics. It’s because of the creativity.”

The Patriots will face the Atlanta Falcons in Houston for Super Bowl LI on FOX 61 Sunday, February 5.

