Butch Trucks, founding member of Allman Brothers, dies at 69

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Butch Trucks recieves his award at the 54th Annual Grammy Special Merit Awards at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre on February 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Drummer Butch Trucks, one of the founding members of Southern rock legend The Allman Brothers, has died. He was 69.

Page Stallings, Trucks’ booking agent, said Trucks died Tuesday at his home in West Palm Beach, Florida. Stallings didn’t know the cause of death.

Trucks was one of two original drummers, along with Jai Johanny “Jaimoe” Johanson, who helped formed the rhythms and the drive for The Allman Brothers. Formed in 1969 and led by Duane and Gregg Allman, the group helped define the Southern rock sound that incorporated blues, rock, country and jazz.

Trucks was most recently touring with his band, Butch Trucks and the Freight Train.

