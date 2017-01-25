Chat with the Chief: Car breaks-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Communities across the state have been dealing with car break-ins. Thieves have been targeting unlocked vehicles and stealing valuables left inside.

Earlier in January, homeowners in Fairfield caught two suspects on surveillance video. It shows the two people breaking into the homeowners’ car parked outside their home.

Fairfield Police Chief Gary MacNamara told FOX 61 the thieves tried to get into one car, then went to a second car that was unlocked. He said it’s just one example of why you should lock your car doors at all times and make sure that you don’t leave any valuables inside your car.

MacNamara said these thieves are specifically going out into neighborhoods to commit these crimes. He said the key is to reduce the opportunity for you to be a victim.