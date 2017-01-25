× Cheshire police issue warning after middle school girl reports being approached by ‘Uber’ driver

CHESHIRE — Police in Cheshire are investigating after a middle school student reported an incident with an Uber driver.

Police were called Wednesday morning. The girl, who lives near Dodd Middle School, was beginning her walk to school when she saw a white four door sedan parked at the end of her driveway, she told police.

Police say the girl said the man called out to her by her first name and stated he was her Uber driver. Several times he asked her to ride in his car to school, until she went back into her house, police said.

The girl described the driver as a thin “middle eastern” white male with short dark hair, a black beard, and brown eyes, police said.

The car was gone when the student and an adult from the house returned outside, police said.

Anyone with information, or a similar complaint, should call the Cheshire police Tip Hotline at (203)271-5534.