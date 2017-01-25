Dad and 4-yr-old daughter’s duet giving goosebumps, going viral

A dad and his 4-yr-old daughter are singing a duet that is giving viewers goosebumps as their video goes viral, according to viralvo.com.

Claire Ryann and her dad, David Crosby, sing a Randy Newman classic from Pixar’s Toy Story.

At the start of this clip, Claire’s dad starts singing alone but after a verse or two, Claire takes over.

“We have a studio recorded version of this song, but wanted to do a LIVE cover of it!” the family said on their youtube channel.

Although she's only four years old, Claire is already an accomplished singer.