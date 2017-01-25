FOX 61 Weather Watch: Closings and cancellations

Handful of schools delay opening day after nor’easter

Posted 5:34 AM, January 25, 2017, by , Updated at 05:36AM, January 25, 2017
Closings_delays_winter

HARTFORD — A handful of schools have delayed their opening Wednesday, a day after a powerful nor’easter brought ice and snow to the state. Get the full list of closings here.

There may be a few icy spots across the hills, but otherwise it is a much better start than yesterday. Sunshine returns and that will allow for melting of the ice and sleet as temperatures reach the 40s. Get the latest forecast here.

  • Explorations Charter School | Del Opening 2 Hours
  • Hartland Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours
  • Oliver Wolcott Tech HS – Torrington | Del Opening 2 Hours
  • Regional District 07 | Del Opening 2 Hours
  • Torrington Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours
  • Winchester Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours