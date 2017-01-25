Handful of schools delay opening day after nor’easter
HARTFORD — A handful of schools have delayed their opening Wednesday, a day after a powerful nor’easter brought ice and snow to the state. Get the full list of closings here.
There may be a few icy spots across the hills, but otherwise it is a much better start than yesterday. Sunshine returns and that will allow for melting of the ice and sleet as temperatures reach the 40s. Get the latest forecast here.
- Explorations Charter School | Del Opening 2 Hours
- Hartland Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours
- Oliver Wolcott Tech HS – Torrington | Del Opening 2 Hours
- Regional District 07 | Del Opening 2 Hours
- Torrington Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours
- Winchester Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours
41.763711 -72.685093