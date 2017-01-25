× Handful of schools delay opening day after nor’easter

HARTFORD — A handful of schools have delayed their opening Wednesday, a day after a powerful nor’easter brought ice and snow to the state. Get the full list of closings here.

There may be a few icy spots across the hills, but otherwise it is a much better start than yesterday. Sunshine returns and that will allow for melting of the ice and sleet as temperatures reach the 40s. Get the latest forecast here.

Explorations Charter School | Del Opening 2 Hours

Hartland Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Oliver Wolcott Tech HS – Torrington | Del Opening 2 Hours

Regional District 07 | Del Opening 2 Hours

Torrington Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Winchester Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours