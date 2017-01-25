Jogger suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in West Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- A jogger suffered serious injuries Wednesday after they were struck by a car at an intersection in West Hartford.

Around 6:35 p.m., police responded to a car accident at the corner of Trout Brook Drive and Asylum Avenue.

The car was headed southbound on Trout Brook Dr and the pedestrian was jogging west on Asylum Ave, police said. Witnesses told police that traffic driving south on Trout Brook had a green light.

The pedestrian is 30 years old and the driver is 19, but police did not release their identities.

The area is closed as police investigate. You're asked to seek alternate routes including Fern Street, Albany Ave and North Main Street.

