× Jury acquits man in Sacred Heart University rape case

BRIDGEPORT — A jury has acquitted a convicted felon in the rape of a Sacred Heart University student.

Jurors announced their not guilty verdict Wednesday in the trial of 39-year-old Alfonso “Fonzie” Reid. He was acquitted of first-degree sexual assault and first-degree unlawful restraint.

Reid was accused of raping the 19-year-old student on March 30. The woman acknowledged that her memory of the night was hazy because of intoxication and a pill she said Red forced her to take. She told the jury she clearly remembers telling Reid “no” and attempting to kick him away from her as he allegedly raped her in his home.

The young woman’s parents quickly left the courtroom after the verdict was announced.

Police have said Reid has prior convictions for attempted murder, assault and gun possession.