× Las Vegas oddmakers place bets on Oscars nominations

LAS VEGAS, NV — The Sin City oddsmakers aren’t just thinking about the Super Bowl. They’re also laying odds for the Oscars. “La La Land” is tops for best picture, and its director, Damien Chazelle, is the favorite for best director at the Academy Awards. But Las Vegas bookmakers are making Viola Davis the clearest Oscars pick, for best supporting actress for her role in “Fences.”

Wynn Las Vegas sports book chief Johnny Avello and America’s Line director Ben Eckstein say Casey Affleck’s performance in “Manchester by the Sea” makes him the favorite for best actor. But don’t count on making a bet in Vegas on the Oscars. The odds are posted for fun because Nevada doesn’t allow wagering on the Academy Awards.