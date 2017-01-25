Mary Tyler Moore dies at age 80 after spending time in Connecticut hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Iconic actress Mary Tyler Moore has died, according to her publicist.

The 80-year-old was best known for her time on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Dick Van Dyke Show."

The award-winning star underwent brain surgery in 2011 and also suffered from Type 1 diabetes. She was the international chairman of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

The death was announced Wednesday by her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum.

"Today beloved icon Mary Tyler Moore passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile," said Buxbaum.

Moore was born in Brooklyn, New York and married three times. She leaves behind her husband S. Robert Levine.

She received 15 Emmy nominations with seven wins, one Tony Award win, and one Academy Award nomination.

In May of 2002 a bronze statue was unveiled in Minneapolis, where "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" takes place, depicting Moore's iconic hat toss in the opening sequence.

In January 2012 she received the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award.