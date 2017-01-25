× New Haven weekend shooting victim dies, police now investigating case as homicide

NEW HAVEN — A New Haven man who was in critical condition after being shot in the Elm City early Saturday morning has died.

At 2:45 a.m Saturday, New Haven police said they found a man on the ground on Lamberton Street.

Police identified the victim as Abraham Colon Rodriguez, 45. He was shot several times and taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital, according to police.

Abraham Colon Rodriguez died at the hospital during the overnight hours on Wednesday, according to police. They said the investigation is now a homicide investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting, to call 203-946-6304. Calls may be made anonymously.