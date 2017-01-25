× Police: Woman killed in Waterbury hit-and-run

WATERBURY — Waterbury police are investigating after a hit-and-run in their city took the life of a pedestrian.

Officers responded to Hill and Hazel streets at around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday after getting a call about the hit-and-run accident.

At first they could not find a victim, but eventually they found a woman on the sidewalk suffering from severe head injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her name has not been released.

Police said that the woman was walking north on Hill Street when she was struck by a northbound GMC Envoy.

The investigation is ongoing.