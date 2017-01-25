Rain showers and warmth on Thursday, then the cold returns for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clouds are quickly returning to the forecast, which for now, will keep temperatures on the mild side overnight.

We'll start Thursday with a few rain showers, and for the rest of the day, some off and on activity is expected, mainly down towards the Southern side of the state.

Temps are mild, getting into the 40s across the state, with many of you seeing 50+ readings.

But…..that’s it for the heat. Cooler temps and quieter weather take over for the weekend, with sunshine and highs closer to normal.

Forecast Details:

Thursday: Partly cloudy, chance for a few showers. High: 40s

Friday: Partly sunny, blustery, cooler, slight chance for a flurry. High: 36-41.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. High: 35-40.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 30s.

Monday: Sunny, seasonal. High: 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 30s

