Second-stage companies key to Hartford’s growth

HARTFORD -- We hear of all the problems the state of Connecticut is currently facing, but there is growth happening here.

The MetroHartford Alliance is partnering with CTNext, a program of Connecticut Innovations, to offer free growth advisory services to eligible companies in the region. CTNext is funding a free program to help “stage 2” companies.

The program grew to 15 companies in less than a year that have growth related challenges. These are companies that need to bridge going from entrepreneurship to real enterprises. The size of the state is optimal for these opportunities across Connecticut.

The hope is that by bringing companies with high growth potential to scale, employment will be increased and economic stability will be strengthened.