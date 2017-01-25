× Spirit Airlines coming to Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS — Governor Malloy announced Wednesday that Spirit Airlines will be coming to Bradley International Airport.

An event was held Wednesday at Bradley Airport for Gov. Malloy and officials from the Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) to announce that Spirit Airlines, an ultra-low cost carrier, will launch operations at Bradley International Airport beginning this spring,

The airline will offer direct, nonstop service to several destinations, including Myrtle Beach, Orlando, and Ft. Lauderdale.

“It’s another step forward for our transportation system and it’s another step forward for us to be connected here in Connecticut to so many other destinations,” Governor Malloy said.

“We are thrilled to name Hartford as the 60th city to join our growing network,” said Mark Kopczak, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines. “Spirit’s super low Bare Fares with Frill Control provide a new option to customers in Connecticut and western Massachusetts. As the first U.S. airline to give customers the choice to pay for only the extras they want, we know Spirit’s arrival in Hartford will free the region from high airfares and give many more travelers the ability to spend those savings on vacation.”

All of Spirit’s operations at Bradley will utilize either a 145-seat Airbus A319 or a 182-seat Airbus A320 aircraft.

Spirit’s first flights at Bradley will begin on April 27 with a daily, year-round route to Orlando and four-days-per-week, seasonal service to Myrtle Beach,SC, a destination that is not currently served by any carriers at the airport. Daily, year-round service to Ft. Lauderdale, FL will begin on June 15.