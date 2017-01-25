× To avoid a ticket, clear cars of snow, ice before hitting the road

HARTFORD — After a storm like the recent nor-easter, it can be challenging to clean up your car and driveway.

You may not be aware of it, but it is actually illegal to drive if there is any accumulated snow or ice on top of your car.

Connecticut State Police said that if your car is not cleared, obstructing your view while driving, you can get a fine.

The ice and snow must be off the top of your car and all the windows, the hood and the rear.

Also, before you start your car, make sure the area around your exhaust or tailpipe is clear.

Remember to remove the snow/ice from your entire vehicle.This windshield was damaged on I84 today by ice that blew off the car in front it. pic.twitter.com/fwLU94xib0 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 25, 2017

This was just sent to us from Troop C. Vehicle struck by ice/snow that fell off another vehicle I-84 @ X67 pic.twitter.com/amFF7gruUx — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 30, 2015