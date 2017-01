TOLLAND — The Tolland Fire Department is on the scene after a tractor-trailer truck caught fire on I-84 east, just east of exit 68.

Fire officials said drivers should expect delays.

There was another tractor-trailer trailer just west of the exit that was involved in an accident that Connecticut State Police were looking into.

Interstate 84 E prior to exit 68 in Tolland traffic proceeding in right shoulder only. Approx. 1 mile east car fire has only left lane open. pic.twitter.com/jQzsJPptKz — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 25, 2017

UPDATE: due to two incidents involving tractor trailers expect prolonged delays due to clean up. Seek alternate route. JL — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 25, 2017