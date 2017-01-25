President Trump to withhold funds from sanctuary cities

HARTFORD — President Donald Trump will issue an executive order to withhold federal grant funding from sanctuary jurisdictions for violating immigration law.

Trump is reshaping US immigration enforcement policies by executive order, taking his first steps toward fulfilling some of the most contentious pledges that defined his campaign.

Trump will hurl federal officials into the task of building a wall on the US-Mexico border, call for boosting border patrol forces and look to increase deportations of undocumented immigrants by signing two executive orders during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security, the agency that would implement those actions.

The executive orders will also seek to end sanctuary cities and the practice of releasing undocumented immigrants detained by federal officials before trial.