TAMPA, Fla. — UConn’s men basketball had a great night of shooting with 60% from long range.

Jalen Adams led led both teams with 20 points and also had 12 assists on the night. Adams was not alone as Christian Vital also had a career high with 17 points.

Following tonight’s win, UConn now has 2 wins in a row and sits at 4-4 in conference play. The Huskies host the Tulane Green Wave at the XL center Saturday night.

The final score: Huskies 81, USF Bulls 60.

The #Huskies shoot 60% from long range, riding an explosive second half to a blowout win at @USFMBB. Adams with a game-high 20 pts, 12 assts pic.twitter.com/DIn9iCUbv8 — UConn Men's Hoops (@UConnMBB) January 26, 2017