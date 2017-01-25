× New York woman sentenced for unemployment scheme involving fake Connecticut firm

NEW HAVEN — A New York woman has been sentenced to 1 ½ years in federal prison after authorities said she created a fake business in Connecticut in a scheme to defraud unemployment insurance programs.

Theresa Freeman, of Yonkers, New York, pleaded guilty in New Haven federal court to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Freeman was also sentenced Tuesday to repay more than $43,000.

Authorities say Freeman filed incorporation paperwork in Connecticut for a business called Tribal Organic Products, but the company didn’t exist.

In December 2012, Freeman’s son filed a claim for unemployment insurance benefits, saying he was laid off from the company. He received more than $13,000 in benefits between January 2013 and July 2013.

Freeman has admitted she ran similar schemes in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.