2 arrested by New Britain police after threats, muli-town chase, crash

NEW BRITAIN — Two people are in custody Wednesday night following a chase that started in New Britain and a crash on I-91.

The car crashed on I-91 northbound near exit 16, according to police.

Police said the chase started just after 8:30 p.m. when police were looking for Jimmy Rosadi, 26, of Meriden, based on information that he was in violation of his parole and that he had made recent threats towards a girlfriend and towards police.

Police said they found him at 26 Henry Street in New Britain where he was a passenger in a car operated by Anijah Robinson, 24, of that address.

Police said they identifying themselves as police officers and tried to arrest Rosado. Police said Robinson drove their car right into two cruisers and an officer who was standing near the car. That officer shot two rounds into their car as the speeding car narrowly missed him.

Police said the vehicle took off and police chased them through Newington, Berlin, and Meriden, mostly on major arteries and highways. Most of the pursuit was at speeds between 35-50 miles per hour after stop sticks had been used to deflate their tires, according to police.

The vehicle was finally stopped on Route 91 south in Meriden. Both Rosado and Robinson were arrested. Newington, Berlin, Meriden, and the State police assisted .

No injuries were reported.

Rosado was arrested for a violation of parole, as well as an arrest warrant relating to domestic violence charges.

Robinson was charged with criminal attempt assault on police, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree hindering prosecution, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, evading responsibility, engaging in a police pursuit and driving with a suspended license.