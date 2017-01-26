Black Wolves player Bill O’Brien ready for home opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The Black Wolves host the Buffalo Bandits Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena for their home opener and player Bill O'Brien stopped by to preview the game with Tim Lammers on FOX 61's Good Day Connecticut. Satruday's game starts at 7 p.m.

Lacrosse is the fastest-growing game in the world, and the indoor game is becoming increasingly popular in this country. It has element of basketball and hockey. The Black Wolves are in their third year at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Black Wolves are extending their buy-one, get-one season ticket offer until Saturday. So you can call 844-LAX-WOLF or visit blackwolves.com for more information.